Mauritius: His Holiness Pope Francis Concludes 31st Apostolic Journey in Mauritius

press release

His Holiness Pope Francis has arrived to Mauritius this morning, 09 September 2019, accompanied by a papal delegation of around 45 persons and 69 Vatican accredited media personnel.

His Holiness Pope Francis was welcomed at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth,and his delegation as well as His Eminence, Cardinal Maurice E. Piat.

The programme of the Papal State visit consists of a Mass at the Chapel and Shrine of Marie Reine de la Paix, Port Louis, a private visit to the Shrine of Père Laval, Ste Croix, a Tête-à-tête with the Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius and the Prime Minister as well as an official function and a tree blessing ceremony at the State House, Le Réduit. His departure is scheduled for 19 00 hrs.

The one-day visit of His Holiness Pope Francis is the conclusion of his Apostolic Journey that spanned from 4 to 10 September 2019. The Pope started his 31st Apostolic Journey on 04 September 2019 as he left Rome for Mozambique where he spent two days. On the 06th of September 2019, he flew to Antananarivo, Madagascar, where he stayed until Sunday evening, before departing for Mauritius.

Pope Francis' Apostolic Journey will serve to rekindle hope and cement peace in these countries. The theme for the Papal visit in Mauritius will be "Pilgrim of Peace." The logo for the visit to Mozambique was, "Hope, Peace, and Reconciliation." As for Madagascar, the Papal visit was considered as a "Sower of Peace and Hope".