South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Conveys Condolences to Chester Williams' Family

7 September 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing away of former Springbok rugby wing Chester Williams who passed away today, Friday 6 September 2019, at the age of 49.

Chester Williams earned national and international acclaim with his contribution, alongside that of recently deceased wing James Small, to South Africa's triumph in the historic 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Most recently, Mr Williams established himself as a highly successful coach who led the University of the Western Cape to victory in the 2017 Varsity Shield.

President Ramaphosa has offered his sincerest condolences to the family, friends, former teammates and teams with whom Williams shared his life.

"Chester Williams's death at this tender age leaves all South Africans bereft of a rugby hero and national role model who still had a great deal to offer his sport and his country," said President Ramaphosa.

"We will miss the humility and joy of life with which Chester conducted himself during an illustrious career that inspired hundreds of thousands of South African children who had previously been excluded from rugby, to take up the game.

"We salute him for the extraordinary achievements he recorded in a life that has sadly ended prematurely."

Issued by: The Presidency

