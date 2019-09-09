Africa: Eto'o retires - Nine historic moments of Cameroon's number 9

Samuel Eto'o of Cameroon during the Africa Cup of Nations match between Cameroon and Gabon from the Alto da Chela Stadium in Lubango, Angola.

Africa and Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o finally decided to hang his boots. Eto’o, four times CAF player of the year wrote on his page on Instagram on Friday (6 September 2019) “The End. Towards a new challenge. Thank you for your big love”.

Eto’o was most recently playing for Qatar based Qatar SC, after a long journey that saw him winning trophies in Spain and Italy besides two Africa Cup of Nations titles with The Indomitable Lions.

Here are nine historic moments in the career of the infamous “Number 9”:

* Eto’o won two Africa Cup of Nations titles with Cameroon; 2000 (Ghana and Nigeria) and 2002 (Mali).

* He is the all-time Africa Cup of Nations Top Scorer, having scored 18 goals in 6 appearances.

* Eto’o won the Olympic Games gold medal with Cameroon in Sydney 2000.

* He was named CAF Player of the Year for a record four times: 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2010.

* He is all-time top scorer of Cameroon national team “Les Lions Indomptables”, scoring 56 goals in 118 caps.

* Eto’o won the UEFA Champions League three times; with Barcelona (2006 and 2009) and Inter Milan (2010). He is the only African player to achieve this record. He also scored twice in the UEFA Champions League final match with Barcelona; against Arsenal (2006) and Manchester United (2009).

* He is the only player to win back to back trebles in Europe (League, Cup and UEFA Champions League) with two different clubs, with Barcelona (2009) and Inter Milan (2010).

* He won a total of 15 trophies with the clubs he played for: Spanish Cup with Real Mallorca; Spanish League (3 times), Spanish Cup, Spanish Super Cup (twice) and UEFA Champions League (twice) with Barcelona; Italian League, Italian Cup (twice), Italian Super Cup, UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup with Inter Milan.

* During his career, he played for 12 clubs in six different countries: Real Madrid, Leganes, Mallorca and Barcelona (Spain), Inter Milan and Sampdoria (Italy), Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia), Chelsea and Everton (England), Antalyaspor and Konyaspor (Turkey) and Qatar SC (Qatar).