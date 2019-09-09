Nigeria: 10 Months After, Osun's Oyetola Yet to Constitute Cabinet

9 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola is yet to constitute the State Executive Council, 10 months after he was sworn in, Daily Trust reports.

The governor, who was sworn in on November 27, 2018, is yet to appoint commissioners, a development that is generating uproar in the state.

Oyetola has assigned the former commissioners that served under the past administration as supervisors in charge of ministries.

He said his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would decide and pick those that would work with him as commissioners.

At the moment, intrigues are still playing out, as the list of the commissioner-nominees is being compiled.

Contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, said the process to appoint the commissioners is ongoing.

He said local governments have been asked to send their nominations, adding that "as soon as this is done, the governor will submit the names to the state House of Assembly."

Omipidan said the governor has not contravened the law, noting that the constitution did not specify a particular timeline for the appointment of commissioners.

It would be recalled that in the second term of the administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola where Oyetola served as Chief of Staff, it took almost two years before commissioners were appointed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.