Ethiopia: Minister of Finance Travels to Ethiopia for Summit

8 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A delegation led by Federal government of Somalia's minister of finance Abdirahman Duale Beyle travelled to Addis Abba, Ethiopia's capital on Sunday, his office confirms.

The Minister and his entourage are planning to meet the negotiators from the International Monitoring Fund (IMF) and discussing the fourth round for the Somalia debt relief (SMP4).

The aim of this meeting is to ensure what the ministry of finance has done for the past three months for IMF's prerequisite for the fourth round of the debt relief. In addition, the minister of planning and the chairman of the central bank of Somalia will also attend the meeting.

Proceeding to the debt relief meetings, minster Beyle, and his team will also hold a separate meeting with the leaders of world economic agency and some of the countries who gave loans to Somalia in order to discuss on the debt relief process.

Finally, Minister of finance Beyle shows prospect for the planned meeting with IMF and in general, Somalia to get debt relief at the end of the fourth round discussions.

The Horn of Africa country's external debt of $4.6 billion continues to restrict Somalia from accessing much-needed cash from the international financial community for development.

