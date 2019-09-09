South Africa: Sterkfontein Caves Road to Be Upgraded

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will rehabilitate sections of Road D1701 (Sterkfontein Caves Road) as it has noted the development of sinkholes that urgently need attention.

"Following inspections by departmental engineers, a decision was taken to resume rehabilitation works as the road has been identified as being unsafe," the provincial department said.

The road is situated in the precinct of the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site in Krugersdorp.

"Rehabilitation process is scheduled to commence on Monday and is expected to be completed around mid-October 2019.

"Complete road closure can be expected from the intersection with R540 (Kromdraai Road) as well as at the intersection with P74/1 (R563 - Hekpoort Road)," the department said.

Motorists have been advised that only residents will be allowed access during the period of rehabilitation.

The department thanked motorists in advance for their understanding and reassured them that the urgent reinstatement of the road is a top priority.