Nigeria: I'm Not the Father of TBoss' Child - Dino Melaye

9 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

A senator, Dino Melaye, on Sunday, denied being the father of former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss' baby.

The Kogi West senator, who welcomed a daughter with a popular Yoruba actress, Bisi Ibidapo-Obe, seven years ago, also said he never dated TBoss.

Writting on Twitter, Mr Melaye said, "I naturally should ignore lies making the rounds that I'm the father of Tboss's child. Every child is a blessing from heaven to every new mother and I congratulate TBoss on the new bundle of joy. As for the father, it's not me. I never dated TBOSS. Olodos (failures) take note accordingly."

Despite welcoming a baby out of wedlock recently, Tboss, whose real name is Tokunbo Idowu, has been silent on the paternity of the child.

As a result, several celebrities including Ubi Franklin, Uti Uwachukwu and most recently Mr Melaye, have separately been alleged to be the father of Tboss' child.

But Tboss has denied having any affair with any of the individuals.

Born to a Romanian mother and a Nigerian father, Tboss became popular after her debut on TV.

She was one of the most outstanding & controversial housemates on the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality television show.

I naturally should ignore lies making the rounds that I'm the father of Tboss's child. Every child is a blessing from heaven to every new mother and I congratulate TBoss on the new bundle of Joy. As for the father,.. It's Not Me. I never dated TBOSS. Olodos take note accordingly

- Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) September 8, 2019

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.