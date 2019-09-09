South Africa: Ekurhuleni Assisting Displaced Foreign Nationals

9 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Following unrest and violence in parts of Ekurhuleni, the City has established two sites that are currently housing about 800 displaced foreign nationals, 588 adults and 227 children.

The two sites at DH Williams and Tsholo Hall in Katlehong are housing foreign nationals that were displaced from Mandela Informal Settlement and Nhlapo Section in Katlehong, among other areas.

The City has subsequently activated a Joint Operation Centre (JOC) to provide humanitarian and related assistance to the affected persons, as well as stabilising the security situation in the region.

Various City departments are providing the necessary support such as waste removal, electricity supply and additional ablution facilities.

The City is also providing standby mobile power generators, metro police patrols and escorts for transport of the affected persons and delivery of their necessities.

Various NGOs and humanitarian assistance organisations responded overwhelmingly to the humanitarian situation.

Organisations that are continuing to see to the needs of the displaced people are include Doctors without Borders, the Red Cross, local NGOs and churches.

The assistance provided includes food, medical services, blankets, mattresses, toys for the children and sanitary material. Church services are also provided at the sites.

According to the City, the situation is currently stabilising, with a few incidents being reported including the shooting of three individuals at Nhlapo Section in Katlehong on Friday, who were admitted in hospital.

Plans to reintegrate the affected foreign nationals are already in place, as well as plans to document those who are undocumented. Those who wish to be repatriated to their countries of origin will be repatriated with the assistance of the relevant government departments.

Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina visited the DH Williams site on Saturday to assess the situation and to assess the support the City is providing to the displaced.

The following organisations, as well as other individuals, also donated to the cause to assist displaced people Anglican Baptist Church; 7th Adventist Church; Agape Family Church; Rockville Baptist Church; ANC Women's League and Foundation of Love.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

