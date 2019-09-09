Nigeria: Oshiomhole - I'm Not Plotting Obaseki's Impeachment

9 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said he is not plotting the removal of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly Frank Okiye had alleged that Oshiomhole was plotting the removal of Obaseki with the aid of lawmakers loyal to him.

Oshiomhole, who spoke with journalists at the weekend in Abuja, insisted that Okiye was not the speaker and that he would not close his eyes to 'illegal decisions and actions' capable of derailing the nation's democracy.

He described as "arrant nonsense" allegation by Okiye about him plotting to impeach the governor.

Oshiomhole, who said he has no personal quarrel with the governor, suggested that the governor should lobby the entire 24 members of the house who are all APC members so as to produce a speaker of his choice.

"Exactly the same way the governor of Bauchi said Oshiomhole is his problem. Let me say that one day, we may have a president who may decide to order the military to make sure that they secure the National Assembly and allow maybe a quarter of the members to go in at 12 midnight to elect a Senate president and speaker and then thereafter whoever wished to be inaugurated can go one by one.

"That will be a sad day for democracy," Oshiomhole said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

