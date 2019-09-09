Cameroon: Bamboutos FC to Mark 50th Anniversary

The team is bracing up for victory at the Njalla Quan Sport academy in Limbe.

Bamboutos Football Club founded in 1966 is aiming at nothing but victory as it challenges Apejes Football Club of Mfou for the Cameroon Cup finals come Sunday October 30, 2016 at the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde. Presently camping at the Njalla Quan Sports Academy Complex in Limbe, the head of the delegation, Kaze Germain said the Cameroon Cup trophy will be a 50-anniversary gift to the club by the players. As such, they will prepare very well to achieve this dream. Around to encourage the Bamboutos Boys last Tuesday October 25, 2016, in camp was the Mayor of Mbouda, Dr. Ngoula Roger.

Bamboutos Coach, Fagnia Fagnia Fernandez, who is leading a team for his first time to the Cameroon Cup finals, said all 23 players in camp are physically and psychologically ready for the finals. He said the team takes physical exercises every morning and the nights are reserved to boast the morale of the players. "There is no hitch here and we are ready to win the cup. As of now, we have to concentrate and work hard," he said. When Cameroon Tribune visited the sport complex, the players were taking a nap. But the team's goalkeeper, Abdoulkadri Bouba, and his friend were spotted on the veranda outside rendering prayers to Allah with his goalkeeping gloves beside him.

The team Captain Ngayaou who shall be playing his fifth finals of Cameroon Cup with three different clubs said for them to win, they have to play well and be determine. Discipline and personal motivation of the players are key elements to ensure victory, he pointed. Captain Ngayaou is calling on all their supporters to come out come amass on Sunday and cheer them to victory for the first time. Created in 1966, the club was first named Crocodile. Bamboutos climbed to the First Division in 1978. By1982 the club suffered relegation to league II and made a come back to the first Division in 2001.