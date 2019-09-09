Sudan: Mining Company Officials Arrested in Sudan's South Kordofan

8 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Tadamon — South Kordofan authorities have arrested officials, including foreigners, of the International Mining Group in the Jagrur area of El Tadamon locality. The mining company allegedly buried internationally prohibited toxic substances near the company's headquarters.

The arrests have been made following complaints and reports from local residents. The authorities seized the company's headquarters and machineries. A joint state investigation committee is investigating other mining companies as well.

Peaceful demonstration

On Thursday, hundreds of residents of Talodi locality in South Kordofan staged a massive peaceful demonstration in rejection of mining companies operating in the locality using substances harmful to the environment, and to human and animal health.

Ahmed Mukhtar, secretary-general of the National Committee for Environmental Protection, told Radio Dabanga that the protesters handed over a memo to the locality authorities demanding that the mining companies operating in the locality be expelled immediately. The protestors also demanded that the mining companies, including those controlled by members of the former regime, must be held accountable.

The residents of El Tadamon have protested about the damage that mining causes before.

