Somalia: President to Travel to U.S. for UN General Assembly

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo will attend the upcoming 74th session of United Nations General Assembly later this month.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 17, 2019.

The first day of the high-level General Debate will be September 24, 2019.

Minister for Planning and International Cooperation, Jamal Mohamed Hassan has confirmed the attendance while speaking to the members of the media in Baidoa on Saturday.

This will be the first-ever session for President Farmajo since coming to office on February 2017.

The previous two years was represented by Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre and Foreign Minister, Ambassador, Ahmed Isse Awad.

The move follows renouncement of Somali leader US nationality last month.

According to the office of the President, the decision was reached after consultation with legal experts and immigration departments from both countries.