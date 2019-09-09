Sudan: Mr. Heiko Maas's Popular Diplomacy

The visit of Mr. Heiko Maas, the German Foreign Minister, to Sudan last Tuesday has received huge attention from both political and popular communities in the country.

The visit came at the threshold of ushering in the civilian government in Sudan following a 30 year-military and totalitarian rule. Maas met with the President of the Sovereign Council lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

He pledged during the meetings to consolidate economic cooperation between Germany and Sudan and to help with ending the Sudan international secluded status.

Besides the formal political gains, the visit has played a popular diplomacy role. The Sudanese People were enchanted by the casual wear and cordial behavior of the German official during his stay at Khartoum. The local social media have widely circulated Maas tour inside the sit-in sites near the Sudanese Army General Command and to University of Khartoum where the revolutionists organized the famous sit-in from April 6 to June 3rd when it was brutally dispersed.

Before the visit Maas commended the Sudanese revolutionists who were able through peaceful means to topple a formidable dictatorship and said he was looking forward to talks with representatives from the protest movement.