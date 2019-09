Khartoum — Egyptian Foreign Minister , Ambassador Sameh Shukri is due to arrive Monday dawn as an Envoy of President of Egypt, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi.

SUNA learnt that the Egyptian envoy will meet during the visit with the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council , Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan , Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok and Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohamed Abdalla.