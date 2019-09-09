Sudan: Ayesha Informed On Issues of Sudanese Community in KSA

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Ayesha Musa Al-Saeed was briefed on efforts, programs and activities of the Sudanese community in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its role in cementing relations between the two countries via people's diplomacy.

During meeting at the republican palace Sunday with secretary-general of the cultural, sport and social forum of the Sudanese community in Saudi Arabia , Abdul-Monem Mohamed Ahmed, Ayesha discussed challenges and obstacles facing the forum top of which are education of expatriates' sons , issues pertinent to residence regulations and expatriates investments.

He said that the member of the Sovereignty Council pledged to present their issues to the council and to give them necessary concern in a way that serves the forum's objectives and programs.