Uganda: Details Emerge On Entebbe Expressway Murder Victims

Joshua Nteyireho was born in 1981 in present Rwenjeru Cell, Rwenjeru Ward Nyakabirizi Division Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality to Joyce Kyoheirwe and Eliezari Rushegyera.

Eliezari Rushegyera was a prominent businessman in Bushenyi in 1970s and 1980s.He owned shops and buses.

Together with Kyoheirwe the couple produced six children and Joshua was third born, according to Mr Moses Rushegyera, Nteyireho's elder brother.

Eliezari Rushegyera later established a home for Kyoheirwe and her children in Katojo Village, Bubaare Sub-county, in Kashari, Mbarara District.

Kyoheirwe died in 1996 and Rushegyera in 2005.

He had 16 children in total, others being with other women, and Joshua was made heir.

Moses Rushegyera said their mother (Kyoheirwe) was cousin sister of President Museveni.

"Kyoheirwe's father was brother to late Amos Kaguta (President Museveni's father," Mr Moses said on Friday.

Eliezari Rushegyera greatly supported the NRA bush war that brought President Museveni to power in 1986.

"Joshua has been the pillar of the family; he was our big man. He was out going and generous man," Moses Rushegyera added.

Nteyireho was not married. He studied at Bweranyangi Primary School in Bushenyi and Nabbingo Primary School in Kampala and scored aggregate four, according to Moses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He joined St Mary's College Kisubi and later studied at Ndegye Secondary School, and Standard High School.

Nteyireho studied Information Technology at Nkumba University and worked with Civil Aviation in Entebbe for 12 years.

At the time of his death, he was doing private business. Nteyireho had allegedly informed some of the family members in Katojo Bubaare Sub-county about threats against his life.

However, they did not give details of the threats he shared with them. Photographs posted on his Facebook wall show that he was closely linked to the First Family.

In some of the pictures posted, Nteyireho is seen posing with Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the First Son.

In others, he is with the President's sister, Dr Violet Kajubiri Froelich.

His lifestyle

Nteyireho has been described by many as a young man with a flamboyant lifestyle, as he posted pictures of him standing next to a Black sleek Mercedes Benz and others posing with an open briefcase of money.

He also posted a video of him picking money from a wooden cabin and dropping a bundle of Shs50,000, Shs20,000 and Shs10,000 notes on the table.

Following his death, people have been sharing documents to show his showy lifestyle. Among them including a Hotel Triangle receipt of Shs13m where the deceased was paying for laundry, restaurant and accommodation.