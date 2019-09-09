South Africa: Proteas Name Little-Known Indian As Batting Coach

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — The Proteas will have a new batting coach during next month's three-Test series in India.

This comes after Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday confirmed the appointment of Amol Muzumdar as interim batting coach for the Tests against India.

Muzumdar will not be a familiar face for South African cricket fans but had a distinguished first-class career that lasted 20 years. During this time he scored more than 11 000 first-class runs, including 30 centuries, at an average of 48. It included a career-best 260 on his first-class debut for Mumbai.

"He has moved on to become one of the top coaches in India, holding high performance coaching certificates from the BCCI, Cricket Australia as well as in the UK through both Lancashire and Yorkshire," CSA said via a press statement.

Muzumdar's previous coaching appointments included being the batting coach of the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL, coaching the India under-19 and under-23 sides and acting as batting coach of the Netherlands' national side.

CSA's Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl commented: "Amol is a perfect fit for us. He brings an intimate knowledge of Indian playing conditions and the challenges our batsmen are likely to face. He also assisted us at the spin bowling camp we held recently in India and thus has already built up a good working relationship with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza."

Muzumdar added: "Cricket has always been and will continue to be my calling. Having spent 25 years on the pitch as a player I intend to spend the next 25 tapping and grooming talent on the cricket field. I am very excited about this new chapter to my coaching career."

Muzumdar replaces Dale Benkenstein, who departed after South Africa's failed World Cup campaign.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.