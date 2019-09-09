Malawi: Miss Albinism Malawi Beauty Queen Pledges to Uplift Lives

Newly crowned Miss Albinism, Chikondi Kanjadza has pledged to help to uplift lives of young persons with albinism in the country.

The first Mr and Miss Albinism and talent show 2019 which took place on Saturday and had 30 contestants and was organised by the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM).

Among the contestant, Kanjadza emerged as the winner of Miss Albinism while Bennet Phunyanya emerged as winner of Mr Albinism.

In an interview. Kanjadza said as the new Miss Albinism she is going to engage Ministry of Finance to allocate funds for loans to young persons with albinism.

"Most young persons with albinism in our localities have nothing to do as such they fail to be independent, so the loans will help them start small business that will enable them be independent," she pointed out.

Apart from engaging the Ministry of Finance, the Albinism beauty icon said would work with Non- Governmental Organisations and stakeholders so that that they provide entrepreneurship skills to the young persons with albinism.

"All this will be done so as to ensure that young people with albinism are independent and are not left behind," Kanjadza added.

She would try to engage with the Head of State so that he should consider constructing a factory for making sun screen lotion for persons with albinism.

"There is a big problem in terms of accessing sunscreen lotion for persons with albinism more especially those that are in remote areas and this factory will help to make the lotion accessible easily for everyone,"Kanjadza added.

Miss Albinism said she was exited to win the crown as such she is going to use some of her money to the venerable.

She advised her fellow youth with albinism to believe in themselves and have confidence in such away they would do great things in life.

Mr Albinism, Phunyanya said with the money he has won he is going to boost his small firm which deals with graphic designing.

"I will come up with a team so that persons with albinism should be engaged in sporting activities," Phunyanya added.

He advised persons with albinisms to work hard and believe in themselves because persons with albinism in Africa are looked down upon.

United Nations Representative, Maria Torres Jose commended the APAM for the event as it was human rights centred and was celebrating the difference.

"We have to acknowledge that before the census, we thought that they were 15,000 people with albinism but as of today we know that they are 150, 000 people and this is an amazing number of people with talent, brains and beauty," she said.

Jose said through the contest they have learnt that beauty is not only in the skin but it is in the way that one sees oneself.

"It has been emotional to see all of you teaching us how you are bringing Malawi to the centre of human rights agenda and also projecting the country forward," she said.

"This beauty contest reminds us that we come in many colours but at the end of the day there is one planet and one person," Jose added.

Mr and Miss Albinism walked away with the grand prize of K 1 million and a laptop each.

Hilda Mcheso got the position of first Princess while Fergus Makawa won the position of first Prince and both walked away with K 500 000 each while Geoffrey Phunyanya won the talent show and walked away with K500,000 as well.