Sudan: Finance Minister Announces Five-Axes Economic Emergency Program

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, has announced his five-axes economic emergency program after he was sworn in at the Presidential Palace onSunday.

Dr. Al-Badawi stressed that the economic emergency program embodies the slogan of the revolution (freedom, peace and justice), explaining that the program aims to the restructuring of the budget and the spending on health, education and development as well as the urgent plan to stabilize prices and alleviate the hardship of living for the citizen.

The Finance Minister pointed out that the program includes macroeconomic stabilization, addressing of liquidity crisis and unemployment issues through the establishment of development projects, adding that the plan also includes the transition from humanitarian aid to sustainable development in the three areas (Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan) after achieving peace.

He revealed that this support Development will not be affected by sanctions, stating that the ministry will support the tendency towards the peace process for achievingsustainable development.

Dr. Al-Badawi said that the emergency program also includes capacity and institutional building besides the move towards achievement of the added- value for the agricultural products such as the vegetable oils and animal resources.

The Minister of Finance has wished mercy on the lives of the martyrs of the December Revolution and urgent recovery for the injured citizens.