Sudan: Finance Minister Announces Five-Axes Economic Emergency Program

8 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By Sana

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, has announced his five-axes economic emergency program after he was sworn in at the Presidential Palace onSunday.

Dr. Al-Badawi stressed that the economic emergency program embodies the slogan of the revolution (freedom, peace and justice), explaining that the program aims to the restructuring of the budget and the spending on health, education and development as well as the urgent plan to stabilize prices and alleviate the hardship of living for the citizen.

The Finance Minister pointed out that the program includes macroeconomic stabilization, addressing of liquidity crisis and unemployment issues through the establishment of development projects, adding that the plan also includes the transition from humanitarian aid to sustainable development in the three areas (Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan) after achieving peace.

He revealed that this support Development will not be affected by sanctions, stating that the ministry will support the tendency towards the peace process for achievingsustainable development.

Dr. Al-Badawi said that the emergency program also includes capacity and institutional building besides the move towards achievement of the added- value for the agricultural products such as the vegetable oils and animal resources.

The Minister of Finance has wished mercy on the lives of the martyrs of the December Revolution and urgent recovery for the injured citizens.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.