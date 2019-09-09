Sudan: Cabinet and Sovereignty Council Hold Joint Meeting

Khartoum — The Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers Sunday held a joint meeting at the Republican Palace which was chaired by the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. General, Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, in the presense of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdok.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Faisal Mohamad Saleh, said in a press statement that the meeting was addressed by Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan and Dr. Hamadok who affirmed the importance of commitment to the joint work and responsibility to realize the aspired goals.