Sudanese People Must Support Transitional Government - IRP

Khartoum — Islamic Road Party (IRP) called the Sudanese people have to take patience with the Transitional Government and supported the implementation of its program.

The party pointed out that there were huge challenges facing the government of prime minister Abd Allah Hamdok.

The party stated that the government needed the support of all national political forces.

IRP said the government has no magic stick to solve problems facing the country according the time frame suggested during the transitional period.

It highlighted that quarter of the transitional period had already passed.

So according to the party every one could support the government by doing his job.

IRP chairman Dr. Hassabelrasoul Ahmed AL Sheikh Wad Badur told SUNA that his party blessed and supported the current transitional government of prime minister Hamdok who announced determination to solve the economic issues and rescued Sudan from the deteriorated economic situation.

Wad Badur called the government members to avoid exclusion policy based on settlement of accounts. But he exempted those whereas evidence showed they have committed crimes.