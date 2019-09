Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received a cable of congratulation from President of Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi on occasionof advent of the anew Hijra year.

President Al-Sisi wished in his cable the Sovereignty Council and people of Sudan a blessing ne3w Hijra year that bears happiness and welfare and fulfilment of aspirations of the two sisterly people and the Arab and Islamic nations.