Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has received a congratulatory cable from Jordan's King Abdalla II bin Al-Hussein, on occasion of the new Hijri year.

The Jordanian King has in his name and on behalf of people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan warm congratulations to Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan and the people of Sudan and wished them progress and prosperity.