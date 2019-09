Khartoum — The Transitional Cabinet, (18) ministries, took oath Sunday before the Chairman of Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen, Abdul-Fatfah Al-Burhan, and the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok.

The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, stated that the ministries held a joint meeting after the oath taking with the Chairman and members of the Sovereignty Council, indicating that the meeting was held in a spirit of accord and the willingness for joint work.