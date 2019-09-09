Sudan: Daglo Receives Document for Reconciliation Between Beni Amer and Nuba Tribes

Port Sudan — Member of the Sovereign Copuncil, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, stated that the situation in the country requires cooperation between all the people.

He said that the regretable that the incidents occurred in Port Sudan city, the capital of the Red Sea State, had came at a time when the country is on threshold for genuine change towards the state of citizenship instead of tribal disputes.

This came in his address at the Peace Hall in Port-Sudan city Sunday where he received the docuent for reconciliation between Beni Amer, Al-Habab and Nuba tribes.

Lt. Gen. Daglo affirmed that the government is working to solve the Red Sea State's issues, particularly the issues of water and electricity, disclosing that directives have been issued to address the issues water and electricity through East Sudan Reconstruction Fund.

He underscored that problem of youth unemployment would be addressed.

He called on the dispute parties to live up to the responsibilities and to move immediately for stopping the bloodletting, saying that Sudan mainly relies on Port-Sudan as its major harbor.

He lauded the role of the native administration and the regular forces in the settlement of the dispute and reaching peace.

The reconciliation document, which was signed in presence of the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Maj. Gen. Hafiz Al-Taj Mekki, chieftains and elders from Darfur and Kordofan and north Sudan states, has decided formation of a fact-finding committee for the incidents, opening police stations at areas of the dispute, payment of diyyas and compensations, collection of licenced and unlicensed weapons, release of the persons arrested during the incidents in accordance with the law and holding a reconciliatory conference between the disputing tribes.