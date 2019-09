Khartoum — The regular press forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) will host on Monday noon the South Kordofan Peace and Development Associationt.

The forum will be addressed by the Association's Information Secretary, Dr Yousif Al-Ati, the Chairman of the association's general assembly, Dr. Al-Gedail Al-Neyal, and the Secretary Seneral, Mohamed Mirghani Issa.

Invitation to attend the press forum is directed to the media and press.