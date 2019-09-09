Sudan: Societal Reconciliation Document Signed in Port-Sudan

Port-Sudan — The Peace Hall in Port-Sudan city Sunday witnessed the signing of the societal reconciliation document which was reached to contain the recent dispute between the Beni Amer and Nuba tribes in Port-Sudan.

The document's signing was attended by a delegation of the Sovereign Council, members of the security committee, the executive bureau of the native administration at the federal level and leaders of the native administration from different states.

The celebration ceremony was addressed by Deputy Chairman of the Native Administration, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who stressed the importance of cohesion of the social fabric between all the components of the people of Sudan to confront the national challenges.

He affirmed the necessity of imposing security, the state's dignity and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Maj. Gen. Hafiz Al-Taj, affirmed the importance of adoption of the required measures and the integration of efforts for continuation of the security plan, referring to the stay of the joint forces in the state, pursuing the unruly groups, opening of more police station in the quarters, especially at the areas which were affected by the dispute and studying the root-causes of the problem toward achieving the solution.

The occasion was also addressed by the tribal leaders of Beni Amer and Nuba, the chieftain of Hadandawa tribe, the chieftain of elders committee and the chairman of the Beja Congress, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, who underscored the importance of unity, tolerance, cohesion of the social fabric and dissemination of the peaceful co-existence for realizing sustainable security and stability.

The reconciliation document included a number of requirements such as formation of a federal committee to investigate in the incidents, start of the payment of diyyas (blood money), formation of a state committee for collection of the legal and illegal weapons, considering the release of detainees in the incidents in accordance with law and formation of a committee to arrange for holding Port-Sudan reconciliation and peaceful co-existence conference.