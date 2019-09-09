Sudan: Dr. Rizigalla Calls for Establishment of Disaster Fund

8 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The political and social activist and member of the White Nile networks, Dr. Ahmed Sabah Al-Khair Rizigalla, has called for establishment of a national disaster fund, stressing that the state shall adopt genuine measures to ward off the anticipated disasters.

He said in a statement to SUNA that there shall be an office affiliated to the Presidency of the Republic at one of the areas that are known for disasters, indicating that this office shall assume the coordination with the concerned regional and international institutions to control disasterd.

Dr. Rizigalla pointed out that Sudan shall have an early warning system and a real strategic stock of tents, tarpaulins and mosquito nets to get ready for combating the disasters of floods and rainfall,

He enumerated the damage inflicted on the White Nile State due to the heavy rains and floods, explaining that the most flood-hit areas in the state were Um-Ramata, Al-Salam, Al-Jabalain and Tendelti.

He said that the disasters are natural normally, but in Sudan most disasters are the cause of nature and man-made because many people encroach to build their homes on lands that are water courses.

He warned that the post-disaster environmental problems are usually more risky than the disaster itself.

