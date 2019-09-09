Sudan: Faisal - Freedom and Change Declaration Is Our Guide

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, pointed out that the Transitional Government will be guided with the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Political and Constitutional document, besides theplans of the ministries to implement the goals of the revolution.

Salih stated to press after the oath taking of the transitional cabinet at the Republican Palace that the current stage considered a new era in the history of Sudan, appreciating the role of the people of Sudan who sacrificed their lives for success of revolution and making this day a reality.

He affirmed the determination to honor the aspirations of the martyr and the people, stressing that the revolution was inspired by the struggle of the people of Sudan.