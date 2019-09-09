East Africa: Undersecretary of Industry and Commerce Meets Vising COMESA Delegation

Khartoum — Undersecretary Ministry of Industry and Commerce Abdel Rahman Al Ajab affirmed his ministry's concern on commercial exchange with COMESA.

He pointed out the importance of providing the required facilities for COMESA member states regarding drafting and implementing the program that served the economy, the exchange of commerce and industry at regional and international levels.

In his meeting Sunday at the Ministry Headquarters with COMESA vising delegation chaired by the Head of Regional Integration Projects Department, Hub Sambiko - AL Ajab explained that the African continent in general and COMESA member states in particular enjoyed abundant human and natural resources.

He said this characteristic facilitated sustainable industrial development.

For her part Sambiko underscored the COMESA concern on Sudan.

She pointed out that COMESA gave priority for implementation of its projects and program particularly after the recent positive development in Sudan.

She added that the COMESA came to Sudan in response to direct instructions from COMESA Secretary General in order to resume the implementation of building capacity institutional project in Sudan at a cost of 2.2 million Euro.

Besides she said reviewing and closing the previous project account implemented in Sudan at a cost of 1.2 million Euro.

She also said COMESA was at stage of preparing roadmap for offering Support to Sudan in various fields.

As well COMESA Secretary General is expected to visit Sudan in coming two months' time, Sambiko said.