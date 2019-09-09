Sudan: Wala Al-Boushi Hails Patriotic Role of Revolution Martyrs

Khartoum — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Wala Al-Boushi, has lauded the role of the martyrs of the revolution who sacrificed their lives for making this day a reality.

In a statement to the press she gave after taking oath Sunday at the Republican Palace, Dr. Al-Boushi saluted the victims of war and conflict in Darfur, the Nuba Mountains and the Blue Nile, stressing that "their sacrifices made us breathe the change."

She explained that the joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers was dominated by the one teamwork and the commitment to serving the Sudanese people.

She affirmed that the channels of communication will be open to enable the public opinion acquire the facts and information.