South Africa: No Arrest Yet for Murder of 11-Year-Old Limpopo Girl

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala and Kaveel Singh

No arrests have yet been made after an 11-year-old Limpopo girl, who went missing last Thursday, was found dead, local police say.

Thandi Mampane left home for school in Ga-Marishane village outside Groblersdal, but never returned home.

It is believed that she was killed on Thursday or Friday, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe told News24 on Monday that they were still looking for a Bheka Rapolai, adding that he should report to the Nebo police station or to his nearest police station to assist with the investigation.

"The missing person incident was reported to the police and a search operation ensued until her lifeless body was found in the bushes outside this village on Friday.

"The cause of death for this young girl is not clear at this stage, but the ongoing police investigations will tell.

"The suspicion and allegations that the deceased might have been raped before she was killed, will be confirmed by the post-mortem examination, [which is] still to be conducted."

He said the post-mortem would be conducted during the week.

Anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest can contact Detective Warrant Officer Ernest Mogawane on 082 348 7949 or 013 264 0005, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

