South Africa: Rassie On Bok Win - We Got What We Wanted

7 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Rassie Erasmus was a satisfied man after his team successfully dodged a potential booby-trap with a 41-7 victory over Japan at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Friday.

The Springboks' seven try to one victory completed the team's pre-Rugby World Cup preparations and restored some historic order in the wake of Japan's famous 34-32 victory at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

"There are some tired players in the change room and some tired bodies but we haven't got a lot of injuries and it has put us on the right track for the Rugby World Cup," said Erasmus.

"Japan pushed us hard right to the end. At half-time we were leading 14-0 or 22-0 or something but they scored that try after Frans Steyn had that pass go loose and that gave them hope. They are a dangerous team and really challenged us.

"I really believe that if we progress from our pool there's a chance we may meet them again.

"But the game went pretty much as we wanted it to. We put up a lot of contestable kicks because they have not faced that much and we wanted to see how they handled that.

"We scored four of our seven tries from contestable kick turnover so we're happy how that turned out.

"Having said that, I think the scoreboard was flattering to us today."

Erasmus also said how much his team was enjoying their Japanese experience.

"I haven't experienced the way the crowd respected the game - the way they applauded good play from both sides and when the replacements came on and were quiet for the kickers - it's not something we've experienced before.

"And I don't get upset if they ask us about 2015; Japan should be proud of that result but it's why we wanted to win this match and now we hopefully we see them in the play offs if we progress."

Siya Kolisi was asked what impact the appointment of Erasmus had had on the team.

"The one thing that he brought back to us is that the Springboks are bigger than our personal goals and that if we work as hard as we can for each other we will be successful."

- SA Rugby

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.