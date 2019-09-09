South Africa: Police Bust Nets Suspected Stolen Chemicals Worth Millions

7 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Durban police have recovered suspected stolen chemicals worth millions.

In a statement released on Saturday, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Hilton Flying Squad officials and detectives from the Maydon Wharf police station confiscated the chemicals on Wednesday. It is believed that the chemicals were stolen from the Durban harbour.

Five people were arrested.

Mbhele said that detectives had been investigating the August theft of the chemicals.

"The owner of the goods stated that these items were stolen directly from a cargo vessel in the Durban harbour. The goods were not taken to his factory. Instead they were taken to a secret warehouse in Cato Ridge were the packaging was changed and [they were] sold on the grey market for farming and industrial use," Mbhele said.

In a separate statement released on September 1, KwaZulu-Natal police said two people had been arrested for the theft of fertiliser, valued at R2.6m, from the Durban harbour.

"It is alleged that after the fertiliser was offloaded from a vessel at the harbour. It was stolen by the suspects," Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said in the statement.

Investigations led the police officers to Clairwood where the fertiliser was seized.

Mbhele could not say whether the cases were connected.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.