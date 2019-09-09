South Africa: UKZN Student Natasha Conabeer Dies After Being Dropped Off At Home, Unconscious

9 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student who was dropped off at her home, unconscious, on Sunday, has died in hospital, according to a friend.

Natasha Conabeer was reported missing on August 18.

According to a missing person report, the UKZN student left her flat for Inanda to visit family.

On Sunday, it was reported that had been found alive after the unconscious student was dropped outside their home on Sunday morning.

She was taken to hospital where her mother, Rosemary Conabeer, told News24 that "doctors are doing everything they can for her".

But on Monday, the news broke that she had died in hospital.

Mkhize confirmed the news: "She passed away earlier this morning in hospital."

The cause of death has not yet been established.

Additional police comment has been requested and the story will be updated once received.

On Sunday, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the victim had reportedly been walking along Khululeka Drive when she sent her mother a text to say that an unknown vehicle was following her, the Sunday Tribune reported.

The news of her death at the age of 23, comes a week after protest action in parts of the country aimed at shining the spotlight on violence against women and children.

It also comes days after University of Cape Town (UCT) and University of the Western Cape (UWC) students, Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jesse Hess, were laid to rest.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

