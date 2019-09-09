West Africa: Launch of the program "POPULATION D'AFRIQUE" on TV5 Monde

press release

Dakar, Senegal – 6 September 2019: A new television programme dedicated to population issues in Africa, entitled “Population d’Afrique”, will go on air as from Saturday 7 September 2019, and throughout the year on TV5MONDE Africa and Europe. The first broadcast airs on Saturday, September 7, 2019 (4:30 UTM). Weekly broadcasts and rebroadcasts will follow on Sundays (1:10pm UTM) and Tuesdays (8:00pm UTM).

This programme is the result of a partnership between UNFPA’s Regional Office for West and Central Africa (WCARO) and the GROUPE RACECO to produce 52 weekly editions of 26 minutes each.

“This television programme is an opportunity for the region to scale-up, and reach out to millions of people every week.” Says Mabingue Ngom, Regional Director of UNFPA West and Central Africa Regional Office.

According to Mabingue Ngom, by reaching several millions of people weekly, “Population d’Afrique” is a golden opportunity to showcase the results and good practices of the region, in contribution to the three transformative results of UNFPA, and the SDGs by 2030.

The West and Central Africa region is experiencing significant population growth (2.7% per year), which is compounded by many challenges: diseases, high mortality rates, harmful traditional practices, conflicts, and high unemployment. “Population d’Afrique” will show how people are working to overcome these challenges and are contributing to the development of the region.

The television programme comes in the hills of the commemorative activities of 50 years of UNFPA and 25 years of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25). A Summit is planned for November in Nairobi, Kenya.

For any information on this TV programme, you can contact Regional Communication Advisor Jacob Enoh Eben eben@unfpa.org or the Media Specialist, Habibou Dia, dia@unfpa.org