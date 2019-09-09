South Africa: Western Cape to Sweat It Out Amid High Weekend Temperatures, but Inland Provinces Feel the Chill

7 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Surprise, Western Cape, it's summertime - even if it's only for the weekend.

You'd best put away your jersey as the thermometers show mid-summer temperatures all weekend.

A change in weather has brought with it a warning for fire conditions over Namakwa in the Northern Cape and the central interior of Western Cape, along with strong winds.

The more active weather was recorded by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Wednesday, with a cold front bringing cooler temperatures, showers and thundershowers to the south-eastern and eastern parts of the country on Thursday and Friday. The conditions will persist for the rest of Saturday, and seem set to stay for the weekend, according to forecasts from SAWS.

On Sunday, interior parts of the Western Cape will experience extremely hot temperatures, with Riversdale and Vredendal expected to reach 39°C. There are also dust storms expected for the Western shore and Northern Cape, with strong and gusting winds is possible set to continue.

But as some Western Cape residents think longingly of cools showers, the inland provinces will be bundled up against cool and cloudy weather.

Although no rainfall is expected for the weekend, most of Gauteng will remain under 22°C, with similar weather in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Conditions are set to improve from next week, with the interior warming up to temperatures in the mid- to high 20s. While the Western Cape will start cooling off, some areas will continue to have temperatures in the low 30s.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

