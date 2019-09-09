South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Conveys Condolences to Chester Williams's Family

7 September 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

It is with great sadness that we mourn the sudden loss of the legendary Chester Williams.

MEC Anroux Marais said, "We have lost an iconic Springbok: a true leader and devoted advocate of rugby at the University of the Western Cape, the greater province, country at large and the world over. Always generously smiling, Chester led by example through compassionate inspiration, determined motivation and his profoundly deep love for our beloved country. His presence, acumen and passionate drive will surely be missed in South African sport, particularly in the Western Cape."

We express our heartfelt condolences to Chester's family, friends, loved ones and all he encouraged. May his legacy continue to live on through the Chester Williams Rugby Foundation and the aspirations of our younger generation. We trust his life's work will not only inspire but motivate for increased participation in sport to unite South Africans as the nation he wholeheartedly advocated for and proactively help shape.

