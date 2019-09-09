Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Reaffirms Commitment to Fight Violence Against Children

Liberia's Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, addressing the Child Summit and Awards in Accra, Ghana, over the weekend, classified the children of Africa as the continent's precious jewels and custodians of the its legacy.

VP Howard-Taylor proffered that the celebration of the outstanding potentials, exceptional skills, and remarkable achievements of the children of Africa remain incomplete if Africans fail to stand firm for the protection of children against abuses such as rape, torture, child trafficking and female genital mutilation.

In her presentation, which drew applause from her audience, Madam Howard-Taylor, speaking on the theme, "Strengthening Child Protection Systems in Sub-Saharan Africa" reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that all forms of violence against children are eliminated.

The Liberian Vice President was speaking Saturday, September 7, 2019, when she served as Keynote Speaker at the Child Summit and Awards, held in Accra The Summit and Awards was organized by the Accra-based Pan-African Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development Center (PALEDEC).

Chief Dr. Howard-Taylor, according to dispatch from Accra, Ghana, shared the platform with H.E. Princess Samoa A. Ansari, Investment Advisor for the Private Royal Offices, Abu Dhabi, Madam Cynthia Mamie Morrison, Ghanaian Minister of Gender, Children & Social Protection, Honorable Cecilia AbenaDapaah, Ghanaian Minister for Sanitation & Water Resources, and Madam Marisa Beth Miller, CEO of Phoenix Global of the United Stated.

Madam Howard-Taylor also received the Grand Order of the Hand Merit Honor, the highest civilian recognition, in acknowledgement of her exceptional services for the protection of child rights and welfare.The conferment was also said to be based on Madam Vice President's distinct leadership qualities throughout her 20 years of public service, which has witnessed the empowerment of young girls through education, skills and training, under the flagship program of the Jewel Starfish Foundation.

Since 2015, PALEDEC has consistently organized this Summit and Awards in one of Africa's Capitals with over 1,800 participants and over 70 Awardees spanning political leaders, celebrities, business leaders and civil society actors.This year's Summit and Awards witnessed the convergence of more than 100 participants from some 25 countries in Africa and beyond.-Dispatch