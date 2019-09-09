Liberia: MTN Launches Exciting 'Back to School' Promo

-500 subscribers to enjoy tuition reimbursement

Liberia's leading GSM Company, Lonestar Cell MTN, has officially launched its 'Back To School' promotion aimed at rewarding 500 subscribers with tuition 100% reimbursement.According to MTN, the 'Back To School' promotion is an exciting new promotion that gives students a chance to get school fees reimbursed when they pay using their own Mobile Money accounts.

Through a weekly draw, a total of 500 students will get their fees reimbursed to their MoMo accounts.The promotion was launched at the Ministry of Education on Thursday, September 5, 2019 and was attended by the Deputy Minister for Administration, other officials of the Ministry, authorities from the sector, Lonestar Cell MTN employees and students.

The promotion will empower more than 24,000 customers using MoMo to pay school fees using their own numbers for the transaction.

At the program, Deputy Education Minister LatimDathong launched the promotion on behalf of the Minister of Education, Professor AnsuSonii.

Mr. Dathong explained that the MTN Mobile Money service is convenient because it allows you to sit anywhere and pay your child's school fees instead of waiting in long queues in banking halls to pay school fees.

He suggested the need for Liberia to get rid of hard cash and use electronic money for transactions.He explained how people have been taking the hard cash away, mainly the United States dollars and in return creating a scarcity of the foreign currency. He also added that, other countries are successful today because much of their financial transactions are done through the use of electronic money.Minister Dathong therefore recommended that the educational system here should be at the forefront of the use of electronic money, noting that the Mobile Money service can help in getting rid of hard cash.

Mr. Dathong revealed that it has been made clear across the country that no school is going to take cash.

In special remarks, Lonestar Cell MTN's Head of Sales and Distribution Mr. Raphael Tawiah said that Lonestar Cell MTN wants to continue to demonstrate leadership in providing convenience to its customers and everyone in Liberia.

To achieve its goal, Mr. Tawiah noted that Lonestar Cell MTN continues to deliver great initiatives and other convenient services across the country.He encouraged students and customers to continue to use Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money for their own services and transactions across the country.

Earlier, Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money Manager Mr. Prince Chesson said since launching the Mobile Money school fees payment option, Lonestar Cell MTN has been partnering with the Ministry of Education and the University of Liberia, adding that government taxes are also being paid through the service.

According to Mr. Chesson, through this service, Lonestar Cell MTN has significantly driven financial inclusion for Liberians across the country, mainly for those in remote places that have no access to banking services.

He noted that the Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money service has cut down the stress of students walking long distances to pay their school fees.

Mr. Chesson added that this is just one of the many ways that Lonestar Cell MTN is giving back to the people of Liberia.