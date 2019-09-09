Liberia: Parents Urged to Commend President Weah

The proprietor of the Sandra Mcinturff Mission School Bishop Jerry Danor calls on parents in Liberia to organize a thanks-given ceremony for President George Manneh Weah for paying WASSCE fees for 12th graders across the country.

Bishop Danor notes that the President's gesture is one of the contributing factors for students' success in the exam.

He made the call recently during the 3rd graduation ceremony of the school held in Doe Community, Clara Town.

He also wants government to provide subsidy to private institutions because they are buttressing government's efforts in educating the nation's future leaders.

"It is my dream to educate future leaders of our nation that will make positive contributions to Liberia. I am encouraging the graduates

to continue their education, and today should not be the end, but the foundation of higher education", urges Bishop Danor.Earlier, the Deputy Director of the National Transit Authority ( NTA) Myers Beteah called on the graduates to use their education to become productive citizens.

He said education brings about reforms to individuals, human capital, increase productivity and social progress.

"ducation is vital in our existence, it's very essential to the existence of mankind. Education is very important for the living

standard of all creatures, and it is the bedrock to development", Mr. Beatah noted.He challenged the graduates to continue their education to become productive in society, reminding them that they are future leaders.

"My brothers and sisters, you are walking out of this school today, but I want you to remember that graduating from this step must not be

the end of your journey, and there are many steps ahead of you".He lauded parents of the graduates for their financial support towards their children's education amid economic challenges, noting that it was because of parents' efforts, encouragement, patience and resources, the students completed their secondary education.

Mr. Beteah assured that government will continue to work with institutions in Liberia to improve the education system by creating good learning environment.He then commended instructors of the institution for molding the minds of the country's future leaders. "You are not just instructors, but you are role models. There are students that want to be like you in future. Your services are not

only to this institution, but your country. You are the true heroes of our time."