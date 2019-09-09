Nigeria: Buhari's Performance in 100 Days Manifestation of Next Level - PSC

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has said the pace at which President Muhammadu Buhari hit the ground running in the first 100 days of his second term in office is an indication of his determination to take the country to the next level by leaving Nigerians with a lasting legacy.

It noted that surefootedly, the president has set a clear policy direction for his administration, making his second 100 days in office better than his first 100 days in terms of forming his cabinet.

In a statement by its Director of Communication and Strategic Planning, the PSC scored President Buhari high, saying the next level agenda was already manifesting, with the speed at which the new cabinet was constituted.

Ibrahim stated that the Buhari administration is determined to complete ongoing projects in the first half of his administration, just as he cited the multi-billion dollars Mambilla Hydro Power project in Taraba, which the People's Republic of China said it will ensure speedy completion.

The statement noted: "Nigerians have every reason to be optimistic about the next level because President Buhari is ready to turn things around and ensure that the citizens wriggle out of poverty. This he has demonstrated by the pace at which he constituted his cabinet.

"The president has proved his critics wrong this time around unlike in 2015 when they criticised him of working at a slow pace and not forming his cabinet within 100 days in office. Even the worst of his critics can attest to the fact that Buhari is not resting on his oars.

"Opposition leaders should desist from attempts to draft Nigeria into unecessary national opposition and negative narratives on national events by their destructive criticism of President Buhari. This is not the right thing to do.

"President Buhari should be praised for hitting the ground running in sectors like security, war against corruption and the economy. He has even done much more in ensuring that ongoing projects are executed with immediate dispatch".

Ibrahim further noted that the PSC was also active in taking stock of happenings in the oil sector to ensure that the cabal that once hijacked the sector in the name of subsidy don't shortchange Nigerians again under the next level agenda."In the oil sector, the president has put in place a modus for best practices, both in the upstream and the downstream sector, which are guided by the best policies we have ever seen. The subsidy scam and marketing scandal have reduced by 75 per cent. We in PSC have been inspecting and taking stock of happenings in the sector and very soon, we shall be giving Nigerians update of the goings-on in that sector", he noted.