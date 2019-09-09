Malawi: Blue Eagles Win Bingu Ikhome Bonanza On Penalties

Blue Eagles struck a blow to Be Forward Wanderers as they beat the Lali Lubani Road boys 4-3 through post-match penalties to clinch the inaugural National Youth Councl of Malawi (Nycom) Bonanza at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Wanderers and Eagles reached the Bingu Ikhome Bonanza final after defeating Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets on 1-0 margin respectively.

Eagles became the first team to win the Nycom silverware , but only after they were again pushed all the way by Wanderers before prevailing in a penalty shoot-out.

The two teams settled for a one-all draw in regulation time before the deadly spot kicks separated them.

The Malawi Police side received K5 million prize for winning the trophy and they swept all individual awards with Schumaker Kuwali winning both Player f the Tournament and Golden Boot.

The cops stopper, John Soko was voted the best goalkeeper of the Bonanza.

Eagles coach Deklerk Msakakuona praised his charges for a spirited performance that ensured the victory.