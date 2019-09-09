Malawi: Mutharika Says Nsanje Port Awaits Mozambique Approval - Promises Development

President Peter Mutharika thanks people of Lowershire during his visit.

President Peter Mutharika has disclosed that government is ready to revive the much-touted Nsanje World Inland Port project, which has already cost the taxpayer billions of kwacha, as the project awaits approval from neighouring Mozambique government.

President Mutharika cheers up with People at Kasinthula area in Chikwawa-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana President Peter Mutharika being briefed on progression of work at Kasinthula Technical College in Chikwawa-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana (2) Nyachipere Bridge under construction in Nsanje-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana (1) President Mutharika thanks people of Lowershire during his visit-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana Progression of work at Kasinthula Technical College in Chikwawa-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana President Peter Mutharika being briefed at Marka Nsanje road in Nsanje district-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

President Mutharika said this on Sunday at Nsanje Boma after inspecting Nsanje-Marka road upgrading project during a whistle-stop tour of Nsanje and Chikwawa to inspect the progress of some infrastructure projects in the Lower Shire.

Mutharika said funds for Nsanje Inland Port - which was a colour dream of his brother former president Bingu wa Mutharika - are readily available.

"We are only waiting for our colleagues from Mozambique to grant us permisions. Once they agree with us the construction will start," Mutharika pointed out.

"My government is ready to revive the construction work of the port ," stressed Mutharika.

Mutharika said the Nsanje Port-- one of the flagship projects in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) 2014 manifesto-- is on course despite, setbacks.

Currently, the Nsanje Port is a swampy fishing ground for locals. It is a neglected site depicting an abandoned dockyard with the Shire River choked by weeds.

In 2015, Mozambique Minister of Transport Carlos Mesquita said the viability of the waterway project could only be assessed if the consultant determines the behaviour of water levels in the Shire and Zambezi rivers.

Mutharika urged people in Nsanje to continue supporting DPP led government so that they could enjoy more developments projects.

" It is pathetic that while among talking and doing different developments others are destroying it through demonstrations in the country. They are destroying roads, schools as well as buildings in different parts of the country in form of protests. Can these people rule the country in future? Can they make good leaders?" said Mutharika.

From Nsanje Boma on his way to Blantyre, President Mutharika made several stops at Tengani and Bangula Trading Centres where thousands of people gathered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At Tengani and Bangula, Mutharika assured people that government has enough maize in stocks and that nobody would die of hunger as long as he is alive.

He ordered the Minister of Agriculture Kondwani Nankhumwa to ensure there is maize in all strategic places around the district so that people can enjoy their right of access to food.

The President told the gathering that his government would construct University at Bangula Trading Centre so that many people could access higher education without travelling long distances.

"Two Technical Colleges are being constructed currently and I am adding nine more colleges so that can add to 11 in Nsanje district. Next week, I am launching the construction of 250 Secondary Schools in Lilongwe and Nsanje district will get seven out of that," he said.

Mutharika also inspected Nyachipere Bridge after the upgrading project of Nsanje-Marka road to Bitumen standard.

The road which is part of MI road connects Malawi and the port of Beira in Mozambique is expected to ease transportation of goods and services thereby boosting the country's economic gains.

"The upgrading project of Nsanje-Marka road, once completed next year, will ease the movement of people as well as goods from one place to another thereby promoting economic growth of the country which will eventually translate to improving the standards of Malawians and the nation at large," he said.

The Malawi leader promised to upgrade Dyeratu to Chapananga, Thabwa to Fatima, Thyolo to Makhanga road to bitumen standard .

Traditional Authority (TA) Malemia and Tengani of Nsanje have commended President Mutharika for bringing different projects in the district saying road projects currently taking place is key in facilitating economic growth.