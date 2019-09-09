South Africa: Samora Machel Stabilised By Operation Lockdown, 30 Arrested in Total

press release

Operation Lockdown forces have been deployed to Samora Machel, where violence erupted during the early hours of yesterday morning, in an effort to bring stability and tranquillity to the area. The police intervention saw a total of 25 people arrested for looting a local chain grocery store, where extensive damage was caused. Several smaller shops were also targeted by protesting community members. An additional five people were arrested for being in possession of groceries and a deep freezer when house were searched in the area. The suspects are all due to make their respective court appearances in Athlone this week.

During the protest action, two fatalities were reported. The bodies of a 32-year-old female and an unknown male were recovered on the premises of the looted store. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are currently under investigation. Operation Lockdown and additional police deployments will remain on high alert in the area to prevent any further incidents of violence.