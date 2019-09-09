South Africa: Drug Traders Curtailed

9 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit remain unrelenting in their operations to rid the province of drugs. Yesterday, the police officers conducted an intelligence driven operation targeting a vehicle transporting drugs from Shallcross to Umzinto.

A description of the said vehicle was provided to the officers and they spotted a vehicle fitting the same description along the Higginson Highway. The said vehicle was stopped and searched. During the search, police officers seized 100 heroin capsules and 104 mandrax tablets with an approximate street value of R9300-00. The suspect (22) was arrested and charged for being in possession of drugs. He is expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrates Court today.

In another operation, the Durban Public Order Police Task Team arrested a 23-year-old man for possession of drugs in the early hours of this morning at AA Section in Umlazi. He was found in possession of 70 capsules of heroin. The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrates Court today.

