Sudan: Nuba and Bani Amer Sign Accord in Port Sudan

9 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — On Sunday, El Salaam Hall in Port Sudan witnessed the signing ceremony of the reconciliation document reached to contain the recent clashes between Nuba and Bani Amer in Port Sudan.

Several days of violent tribal clashes in Port Sudan earlier this month left at least 35 people dead and scored injured. A 100-vehicle strong unit of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main government militia, was deployed to the city.

The clashes prompted the Sovereign Council to dismiss the governor and the head of the security service of Red Sea state and to declare a State of Emergency in Port Sudan.

In accordance with the text of the document signed by the two factions on Sunday, a federal fact-finding commission will be formed on the violent events, and to open a police station in the area where the fighting erupted, in addition to the payment of compensation of SDG 880 million ($18.7 million*).

It was also decided to collect all licensed and unlicensed weapons while considering the possibility of releasing those arrested during the clashes, and it was decided to hold a reconciliation conference between the conflicting tribesmen.

Member of the Sovereign Council, and commander of the RSF militia, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' said that "the circumstances of the country require cooperation from all".

He said upon receiving the signed reconciliation document that "the unfortunate tribal violence in Port Sudan came while the country is on the threshold of a real change towards citizenship rather than tribalism.

He called on the parties to the conflict to bear their responsibility and prevent new bloodshed. Sudan depends mainly on the port of Port Sudan. He stressed the government's efforts to address the problems in the state, especially recurrent water and electricity outages.

