Sudan Activist - 'Outlaw Toxic Mining or South Kordofan Local Offices Will Be Raided'

Talodi / Kalogi — Residents of Talodi in South Kordofan barricaded the locality offices and offices of the civil administration on Friday after a mass demonstration across the town against mining companies accused of using highly toxic cyanide. They threaten to raid the offices if their demands are not met.

Activists told Radio Dabanga on Sunday that residents of the town held a peaceful march on Saturday to protest the authorities' delay in implementing the demands made during a protest and sit-in on Thursday.

They said the three-day deadline set by the people to close mining companies, expired on Saturday without making any progress.

The authorities of Talodi have suspended the Zain Telephone network since Saturday. Protesters in Kalogi in South Kordofan gave the authorities 24 hours to respond to their demands made a week ago, by removing mining companies from the locality.

An activist noted: "The deadline until the end of Sunday evening, and in case of failure to respond, local offices will be raided".

Cyanide

Radio Dabanga receives frequent reports of the ill-effects of toxic chemicals used by mining companies in Sudan.

Just last week, the 'Demanded Bodies Association' reported more than 1,500 foetal and neonatal deformities caused by mining companies using harmful and toxic chemicals such as cyanide and mercury in Sudan.

On Tuesday, Ahmed Mukhtar told a news conference in Khartoum on the occasion of the launch of the association, which comprises 38 members, that they have monitored bird mortality and changes of the conditions of tree leaves in 15 Sudanese states because of mining.

He accused official bodies of obstructing complaints and protests even those that reached the judiciary.

Omar El Mansour, a member of the Association, condemned the encroachment on Dindir National Park in eastern Sudan.

Toxic waste

Yesterday, Radio Dabanga reported that South Kordofan authorities have arrested officials, including foreigners, of the International Mining Group in the Jagrur area of El Tadamon locality. The mining company allegedly buried internationally prohibited toxic substances near the company's headquarters.

The arrests have been made following complaints and reports from local residents. The authorities seized the company's headquarters and machineries. A joint state investigation committee is investigating other mining companies as well.

