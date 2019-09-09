Sudan: Minister - 'New Cabinet Result of Sacrifices By People of Sudan'

Khartoum — Minister of Information and Culture Feisal Mohamed Saleh said in a statement to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet on Sunday that it would not have happened without the sacrifices of the people in all areas of Sudan since 30 June 1989.

He told reporters that we are putting our feet on the threshold of a new phase filled with a firm determination to achieve the goals for which the martyrs sacrificed and we are guided by the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the Political Agreement and the Constitutional Document guiding our path, in addition to detailed programmes each minister will develop within his competence to be submitted to the Council of Ministers to be the national plan that we will work on for the next three years.

On the joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the new ministers, Saleh described the meeting, which was held for the first time after the swearing-in of ministers on Sunday, as a successful meeting dominated by the spirit of consensus and emphasis on joint action.

He said that the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister stressed in the meeting on these meanings.

The new Minister of Finance, Dr Ibrahim El Badawi, announced the implementation of an emergency programme for the first two hundred days to achieve main purposes, most notably macroeconomic stabilisation and budget restructuring.

He told reporters after taking the oath that the emergency 'intensive care' programme aims at enhancement of social welfare and increase spending on education, health and development.

El Badawi revealed that the emergency procedures are regulated to stabilise prices and provide means to reduce the cost of living and hardship suffered by the Sudanese people.

He added that the people are now politically and emotionally free, but economically oppressed. Every effort should be made to address this crisis with an urgent emergency plan, pending the provision of economic programmes such as macroeconomic stabilisation, combating inflation, exchange rates, liquidity, and other urgent matters.

The youth unemployment crisis will be addressed through temporary, short-term or long-term programmes in the medium and long term.

El Badawi pointed out the possibility of transition to structural transformation through major strategic projects in roads, construction and airports, at the end of the transitional period and before the assumption of democratic authority.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Walaa El Boushi told reporters after taking the oath yesterday at the Republican Palace that the joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet was dominated by the spirit of teamwork and commitment to serve the Sudanese people.

El Boushi explained that the communication channels will be open to acquire facts and information for the public opinion.

