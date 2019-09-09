Liberia: EPA, GIZ Sign MOU to Monitor Mining Operations

9 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By William Q. Harmon

Authorities at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia and Deutsche Gesellschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the control and environmental monitoring of mining operations in Liberia.

EPA Executive Director, Dr. Nathaniel T. Blama, and Kim Rahel Schultze, GIZ Regional Resource Governance Program Project Manager, signed the MOU for the respective institutions at a ceremony held at EPA office in Sinkor.

According to the MOU, GIZ Regional Resource Governance Program will initiate a support program for the EPA to effectively monitor mining operations in the country, to ensure that they are in compliance with the environmental laws.

It was also agreed that GIZ supports the EPA in understanding and planning the reasonable distribution of responsibilities and the improvement of regulations and environmental monitoring and enforcement of mining activities in Liberia.

The implementation of the program would be done in three phases, including preparation and desk review and conceptual framework development, data collection/analysis, development of capacity baseline and development of capacity development plans and validation workshops with partners.

According to the MOU, the implementation of the program activities will contribute to EPA's increased collaboration with GIZ in capacity building to identify areas for collaboration between EPA and GIZ following the initial support program.

As part of the project, GIZ will conduct a capacity assessment of the EPA to monitor and regulate the environmental aspects of mining projects in Liberia.

The GIZ will also conduct a comparative analysis with regard to international best practices and analyze the gaps and needs of the EPA. It will also develop an Institutional Capacity Development Plan (CDP) for the EPA in order to ensure an improvement of the regulation and environmental monitoring of mining projects.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Environment
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fears of Poisoning Rattle Zimbabwe Ruling Party Bigwigs
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
French Oil Firm Suspends U.S.$3.5 Billion East Africa Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.